Kanye West’s Calabasas x Adidas Collection Is Rumored to Be Releasing Today

The buzz for Kanye West’s soon-to-be-released Calabasas x Adidas collection has been in overdrive ever since February’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show, but reports indicate that the launch is now imminent.

According to info obtained by Surface, the complete Calabasas x Adidas capsule — including the anticipated Yeezy Powerphase sneakers — will be released today exclusively on yeezysupply.com.

Surface also shared images of the zine that will accompany the collection, which was shot by Dan Regan and features rapper ASAP Nast and model Ganna Bogdan.

West’s Calabasas x Adidas collection is expected to include the Yeezy Powerphase sneakers, track pants, pullover sweatshirts, baseball caps and more.

Prices for the apparel have not been disclosed, however the Yeezy Powerphase shoes will reportedly retail for $120, making them the least expensive of West’s footwear releases thus far.

According to @theyeezymafia on Twitter, the launch is expected to take place later today. Keep in mind that this collection will not available from any other retailers and can only be found on yeezysupply.com.

