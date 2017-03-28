Kanye West’s Calabasas x Adidas Collection Is Rumored to Be Releasing Today

Kanye West
Kanye West arrives at Trump Tower.
The buzz for Kanye West’s soon-to-be-released Calabasas x Adidas collection has been in overdrive ever since February’s Yeezy Season 5 fashion show, but reports indicate that the launch is now imminent.

According to info obtained by Surface, the complete Calabasas x Adidas capsule — including the anticipated Yeezy Powerphase sneakers — will be released today exclusively on yeezysupply.com.

Surface also shared images of the zine that will accompany the collection, which was shot by Dan Regan and features rapper ASAP Nast and model Ganna Bogdan.

Calabasas x AdidasA shot from the Calabasas x Adidas zine. Surface

West’s Calabasas x Adidas collection is expected to include the Yeezy Powerphase sneakers, track pants, pullover sweatshirts, baseball caps and more.

Prices for the apparel have not been disclosed, however the Yeezy Powerphase shoes will reportedly retail for $120, making them the least expensive of West’s footwear releases thus far.

Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy PowerphaseAn on-foot look at the Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase. Twitter: @gullyguyleo

According to @theyeezymafia on Twitter, the launch is expected to take place later today. Keep in mind that this collection will not available from any other retailers and can only be found on yeezysupply.com.

Calabasas x AdidasRapper ASAP Nast in the Calabasas x Adidas collection. Surface
Calabasas x AdidasModel Ganna Bogdan wears Calabasas x Adidas. Surface
Calabasas x AdidasLooks from the Calabasas x Adidas zine. Surface
Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy PowerphaseThe Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase. Surface

