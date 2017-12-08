You Can Sign Up to Buy Kanye West’s ‘Blue Tint’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Right Now

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Blue Tint" Adidas

The final Yeezy Boost release of the holiday season is almost here, and British retailer End is giving fans a chance to buy the sneakers without having to wait in line or compete with automated bots on release day.

Sign ups for a chance to purchase Kanye West’s “Blue Tint” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are now available via End’s Launches site through Dec. 16, which is the same day the sneakers will arrive at retailers globally.

The top of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint.” Adidas

The “Blue Tint” colorway features a gray-based Primeknit upper with a swirling stripe pattern and standout “SPLY-350” branding in red, along with a touch of red threading at the heel tab.

Icy blue accents highlight the upper’s collar and the TPU midsole, resulting in a decidedly wintry look. As usual, the sneaker is also cushioned with Adidas’ Boost technology for long-lasting comfort.

This Yeezy Boost style will release Dec. 16 for a retail price of $220 from select Adidas Originals retailers and adidas.com/yeezy.

The front of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint.” Adidas

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Blue Tint.” Adidas

