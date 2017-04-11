Are Kanye West and Adidas Rereleasing This Yeezy Boost?

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2
A mock-up of a possible Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release.
Twitter: @theyeezymafia

The debut Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway could resurface later this year with a slight twist.

@theyeezymafia reports that a “Gray/Bold Orange/Dark Gray” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is lined up for October. Based on the color code, the makeup is presumably similar to the “Beluga” Yeezy Boost, which released in September 2016.

This Yeezy Boost 350 V2 features a full Primeknit upper with a striped pattern and a contrasting stripe across its lateral side. Like other Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, it’s cushioned with full-length Boost, which is encapsulated in a TPU midsole and rubber outsole.

The Kanye West-designed kicks debuted in September and have since released in six additional styles, including a trio of colorways that were released around Black Friday, a black-and-white makeup around the holidays, a “Core Black/Red” look in early February, and most recently, the “Zebra” style in late February.

While the rumored “Gray/Bold Orange/Dark Gray” makeup sounds similar to the debut “Beluga” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, The Yeezy Mafia clarified that a potential “Beluga 2.0” makeup is purely speculation at this point. The account shared a number of possible looks, which include the original “Beluga” with an added heel tab and a number of other gray and orange possibilities.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga"The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga” features a grey Primeknit build with a bright “Solar Red” contrast stripe across its upper. HBX

