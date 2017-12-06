You Can Buy Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 500 Desert Rat Shoes Now, but There’s a Catch

Adidas Yeezy 500 Desert Rat "Super Moon Yellow." Yeezy Supply

Kanye West’s latest Adidas sneaker design was released yesterday, but it wasn’t an ordinary launch by any means.

After Kim Kardashian teased a 12 p.m. PT release of the Calabasas-themed Yeezy Season 6 collection on Twitter, the range arrived on West’s Yeezy Supply e-commerce site a few hours later than expected.

Fans who patiently awaited the drop were greeted with a completely redesigned Yeezy Supply homepage, allowing consumers to shop the Season 6 items based on Kardashian’s outfits.

A host of new footwear was made available, including ankle boots (from $715), heels (from $615) and West’s first Yeezy slide sandal design ($150). But for sneaker aficionados, the highlight was the first appearance of the Adidas Yeezy 500 Desert Rat sneakers, which were released in a dusty “Super Moon Yellow” colorway.

The sneakers are priced at $200, but there’s a pretty major catch. The only way to procure the shoes is to purchase them in a bundle alongside a hoodie ($300-$320) and shorts ($120-$240), which results in a grand total ranging from $620 to $760, depending on men’s or women’s sizing.

Another piece of fine print to consider is that the items won’t ship until March 1, so you’ll want to make other plans if you were hoping to get your hands on any of these items before the holidays.

For those who can’t wait until March, there’s another Yeezy sneaker on the way this weekend. The ’80s-inspired Yeezy Powerphase will release in an all-gray colorway on Saturday for $120.

Yeezy Hoodie Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Sweatshorts Yeezy Supply

