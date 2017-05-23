Kanye West and Adidas Could Be Releasing the Most Eye-Catching Yeezy Boost Yet

Kanye West leaving a meeting at the Mercer Hotel in NYC. Splash News

Thus far, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy sneakers have all shared a similar color palette. Whether it’s the “Moonrock” Yeezy Boost 350, the “Chocolate” Yeezy Boost 750, or the most recent “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the common thread is that all of the styles rely heavily on monochromatic and neutral, earthy color tones.

But according to early info from Yeezy Mafia, that’s about to change during winter ’17. The account is reporting a “Semi Frozen Yellow/Raw Steel/Red” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 makeup scheduled for a December drop.

Although the release is still months away and no early images have leaked, Yeezy Mafia was able to provide a mockup illustration of what the style could look like. The result is an attention-grabbing bright yellow knitted upper mixed with light blue stripes and contrasting red branding.

If this makeup — or anything similar, for that matter — ends up releasing, it goes without saying that it would be the most colorful Adidas x Yeezy release yet.

As of now, this style is set for a December release, but that could change between now and then. In the meantime, a “Dark Green” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is expected to release in June.

