K-Swiss Launches ‘Sophisticated Athletic’ Kicks for the Next Generation of CEOs

Karen Civil for the K-Swiss Generation K collection. Courtesy of K-Swiss

Designed to go from the boardroom to the street, K-Swiss has a new line for fall 2017 that takes inspiration from the brand’s new muse — the young entrepreneur.

The Generation K collection is a new “sophisticated athletic” range that features three lifestyle sneakers that are fashionable and functional for today’s professionals.

Elliot Tebele for the K-Swiss Generation K collection Courtesy of K-Swiss

Prices range from $65 to $100, and the shoes are available beginning Monday at select retailers and kswiss.com.

Among the styles, the Icon 66 nods the tennis brand’s 50-year history with its founding years “19” and “66” embroidered on the tongue. The Aero Trainer features the K-Swiss 5-Stripes molded into the midsole, and the Court Frasco is an updated version of the label’s heritage look.

Coco and Breezy for the K-Swiss Generation K collection. Courtesy of K-Swiss

“The origin of this campaign came from a consumer insight, that today’s youth aspire to be CEOs more than athletes or celebrities,” said Barney Waters, president of K-Swiss. “Entrepreneurs aren’t wearing suits; these days it’s T-shirts, jeans and sneakers.”

K-Swiss Generation K collection. Courtesy of K-Swiss

For the new collection, K-Swiss tapped an apt group of ambassadors in self-made millennial entrepreneurs: Elliot Tebele, a social media influencer; Karen Civil, a marketing strategist; Anwar Carrots, a streetwear designer behind the brand Carrots; and Coco and Breezy, identical-twin sisters who founded an eyewear brand.