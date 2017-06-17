Justin Thomas Sets U.S. Open Record in These Footjoy Spikeless Golf Shoes

Justin Thomas playing in the 2017 U.S. Open. REX Shutterstock

There’s still one more day of play left to determine who will be the U.S. Open winner, but -sponsored pro golfer Justin Thomas gave his fans a reason to celebrate today.

Thomas dominated the Erin Hills course in Eric, Wis., by setting a U.S. Open single-round score record. His nine-under par 63 in the third round is the lowest in the tournament’s history.

To accomplish this feat, Thomas hit the course in the Footjoy FJ Professional Shield Tip Spikeless shoes.

Justin Thomas at the U.S. Open in the FJ Professional Shield Tip Spikeless. REX Shutterstock

The FJ Professional Shield Tip Spikeless features a premium full grain leather upper with calfskin detailing, a full leather lining, and is completed with a Duramax rubber outsole. The shoe is available now via footjoy.com and retails for $209.95.

Footjoy FJ Professional Shield Tip Spikeless, $209.95; footjoy.com

But Thomas is currently sits in third place. The Footjoy-sponsored golfer is behind Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman, who are tied for first at 12-under par.

Want more?

Retailers Disagree on the U.S. Open’s Impact on Golf Footwear Sales

The Favorites to Win the U.S. Open Wear These Nike, Adidas and Under Armour Golf Shoes

Adidas Golf Extends Sponsorship Deal With Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson Wins U.S. Open Golf Championship In Adidas