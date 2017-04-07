Adidas Golf Star Justin Rose Talks Goals on the Green for 2017

Justin Rose competing at the 2017 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga. REX Shutterstock.

Since securing the gold medal in golf for Great Britain at the 2016 Olympic Games, 36-year-old pro Justin Rose is aiming to bring his winning ways to the PGA Tour this year.

“Major championships — that’s going to move the needle in my career. And I’d like to take a run at the FedEx Cup,” the Adidas athlete told Footwear News.

Rose will get a chance to fulfill one of his goals starting April 6, when he tees off at the first major of the year, the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga. When he does, he’ll be wearing his preferred spikeless shoes, the Adicross Gripmore.

“In 2011, I was having trouble with my feet,” Rose explained. “At the BMW Championship, I went to a softer, spikeless shoe and won the tournament. I get the stability and grip I need, never slip and get more feedback from the ground, which is a huge part of my swing.”

Adidas Adicross Gripmore, $134.99; sportsdirect.com

And as the face of Adidas’ premium Adipure collection, Rose will transition to another spikeless model under the brand’s new banner by 2018.

Rose also shared with FN some personal details about his life off the golf course that his fans may not know. Check them out below.

Sports I’m Not Good At

“Most, but I would say skiing.”

Greatest Golfer of All Time

“Nick Price.”

My Playlist on the Way to the Course

“SiriusXM Hits 1 — very current, very pop.”

Favorite Actor

“Vince Vaughn. He makes me laugh.”

Go-To Foods

“Steak in the U.S. [At home], Indian curry, the national dish of the U.K.”

Preferred Courses to Play

“Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and National Golf Links of America [both in Southampton, N.Y.].”