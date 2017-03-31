Justin Bieber Skateboards in Adidas NMDs and Shredded Jeans

By / 1 hour ago
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber.
Leo Marinho/Splash News

Justin Bieber took a break from the touring life Thursday night to skateboard in Rio de Janeiro.

The singer, who’s on the road for his Purpose World Tour, wore Adidas NMD CS1 (City Sock) sneakers in white/gray and distressed light blue Amiri jeans.

Justin BieberJustin Bieber goes skateboarding in Rio de Janeiro. Leo Marinho/Splash News

Bieber’s NMDs were a limited-edition release in August 2016 at select retailers. They’ve since sold out, but can be found on eBay with prices starting at $239.

The NMD CS1 features a sock-like Primeknit upper with a paneled pattern and is cushioned with a full-length Boost midsole. Although the shoe’s soft knitted upper isn’t the most heavy-duty choice for skateboarding, it’s safe to say Bieber could afford to replace his pair if needed.

Adidas NMD CS1Adidas NMD CS1. Adidas

Bieber performed a concert in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday and will continue his stint in Brazil with shows in São Paulo on Saturday and Sunday.

Brush up on your NMD knowledge with our shoppable guide to the best models you can buy from retailers now.

Justin BieberJustin Bieber skateboards in Adidas NMD CS1 sneakers (retail $180). Leo Marinho/Splash News
Justin BieberJustin Bieber skateboards. Leo Marinho/Splash News
Justin Bieber goes night skateboarding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photos March 30,2017Pictured: Justin BieberRef: SPL1470982 300317 Picture by: Leo Marinho / Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.comJustin Bieber in Adidas NMD CS1 sneakers and distressed Amiri jeans. Leo Marinho/Splash News

