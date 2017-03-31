Justin Bieber Skateboards in Adidas NMDs and Shredded Jeans

Justin Bieber. Leo Marinho/Splash News

Justin Bieber took a break from the touring life Thursday night to skateboard in Rio de Janeiro.

The singer, who’s on the road for his Purpose World Tour, wore Adidas NMD CS1 (City Sock) sneakers in white/gray and distressed light blue Amiri jeans.

Justin Bieber goes skateboarding in Rio de Janeiro. Leo Marinho/Splash News

Bieber’s NMDs were a limited-edition release in August 2016 at select retailers. They’ve since sold out, but can be found on eBay with prices starting at $239.

The NMD CS1 features a sock-like Primeknit upper with a paneled pattern and is cushioned with a full-length Boost midsole. Although the shoe’s soft knitted upper isn’t the most heavy-duty choice for skateboarding, it’s safe to say Bieber could afford to replace his pair if needed.

Bieber performed a concert in Rio de Janeiro Wednesday and will continue his stint in Brazil with shows in São Paulo on Saturday and Sunday.

Brush up on your NMD knowledge with our shoppable guide to the best models you can buy from retailers now.

Justin Bieber skateboards in Adidas NMD CS1 sneakers (retail $180). Leo Marinho/Splash News

Justin Bieber skateboards. Leo Marinho/Splash News

Justin Bieber in Adidas NMD CS1 sneakers and distressed Amiri jeans. Leo Marinho/Splash News

Want more?

Is Justin Bieber Channeling Kanye West With His Latest Look?

Justin Bieber Goes for a Jog in These Sneakers

Is This Adidas Boost Sneaker the Next NMD?