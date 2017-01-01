These Two Celebrities Haven’t Let Winter Thwart Their Outdoor Running

Justin Bieber Splash.

With winter upon us, some celebrities have traded in their daily workouts for holiday festivities, while others have turned it up a notch.

Take Justin Bieber, for example. The pop star is continuing to stay in shape as he is about to embark on the Latin America and Australia leg of his Purpose World Tour. Come summer 2017, Bieber will be making his way back to North America to perform in stadiums.

The “Love Yourself” singer, who has been performing in Europe over the past few months, resurfaced in Los Angeles in early December. Bieber was seen jogging and wearing a pair of Adidas Ultraboost Uncaged LTD shoes, which retail for $200.

Justin Bieber running in Adidas Ultraboost Uncaged LTC. REX Shutterstock.

Bieber has been known to wear Adidas for many occasions, whether it’s for his onstage performances, working out or part of his everyday wear. But it looks like he’s switching up his sneaker style for a change. He was spotted running once again, this time shirtless, and in a pair of Nike Roshe One kicks. And just before Christmas, Bieber wore the same Nike sneakers while on a hike in L.A. The shoes retail for $115.

Justin Bieber on a run in Nike Roshe One sneakers. Splash.

Justin Bieber on a run in Los Angeles wearing Nike Roshe One sneakers. Splash.

Another consistent runner this winter has been actress Claire Danes, and even though she’s in New York City, the cold temperatures haven’t stopped her yet.

The “Homeland” star was spotted in early November, jogging alongside the Hudson River in Asics sneakers.

Claire Danes running in New York City wearing Asics sneakers. Splash.

