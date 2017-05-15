Don C’s Women’s-Exclusive Air Jordans Will Be Released in Men’s Sizes Soon

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 "Arctic Orange" in men's sizing. Jordan Brand

Designer Don “Don C” Crawley released his latest Air Jordan collaboration on Saturday, but the “Arctic Orange” style was different from previous Just Don drops.

In celebration of Mother’s Day weekend, the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 was offered exclusively in women’s sizing — a first for the collab, which has produced three different styles since 2015.

For hopeful sneakerheads who can’t squeeze into grade school sizes, there’s some good news. While advertising a pop-up launch in Los Angeles for the “Arctic Orange” Air Jordans, Don C added an important tidbit of info: the dusty pink kicks will soon be released in men’s sizing.

According to an Instagram post by Don C, the Los Angeles pop-up offered access to exclusive apparel, a restock of the designer’s first Air Jordan collab from 2015, and a first chance at men’s sizes of the latest style.

Another set of images shared on Twitter by Jacques Slade show a pair of the Air Jordan 2 in a larger size with a tag reading “Men’s sizes coming soon!”

There’s currently no confirmed release date for the men’s drop, but some reports are speculating that the kicks could drop in June to coincide with Father’s Day.

Various sizes of the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

Don C and his family wearing the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

Don C’s family wears the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

Don C in the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

