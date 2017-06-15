Don C’s Just Don x Air Jordans Are Finally Releasing in Men’s Sizes, but They Won’t Be Cheap

Just Don x Air Jordan 2 "Arctic Orange" Julian Berman/Nike

Don C’s latest Just Don x Air Jordan collaboration released in May, but there was one small problem: the “Arctic Orange” sneakers weren’t available in all sizes. All that’s about to change tomorrow, though.

Just in time for Father’s Day, Don C and Jordan Brand are making sure fans are able to get their hands on the limited-edition sneakers in men’s sizes. However, while women’s sizes had a retail price of $350, the men’s sizes will reportedly see an increase to $500.

Don C’s Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange” follows the theme of previous releases in royal blue and tan styles from 2015 and 2016, respectively. Each of the designer’s Jordan collaborations feature quilted leather uppers, which Don C has said is a homage to Chanel’s iconic handbags.

Set to release tomorrow, the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange” men’s sizes are confirmed to launch at Chicago retailer RSVP Gallery. An online launch has not yet been confirmed.

@justdon Family Collection available now + men's AJ2 arctic orange drop this Friday @rsvpgallery 🌸🏀 #jordanfamily A post shared by DC2 (@chicagodonc) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange” in men’s sizing. Jordan Brand

Don C in the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

Don C and his family wearing the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

Don C’s family wears the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

