Houston Astro Jose Altuve Returned to Lineup Monday After Mother’s Day Cleat Fiasco

The Houston Astros second baseman left the game Sunday night after his cleats caused pain in his left foot. AP Images.

For Jose Altuve, no good cleat goes unpunished.

The Houston Astros second baseman found that out firsthand Sunday night when he wore limited-edition pink cleats for Mother’s Day. The pro player left the nightcap of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning because his cleats were too tight.

Altuve, similar to many other Major League Baseball players that day, wore special pink cleats in honor of strong women. In this case, Altuve’s cleats appear to be from New Balance’s special Mother’s Day Pink Ribbon Low-cut 3000v3 collection.

According to the Boston-based company, the cleats feature “lightweight REVlite cushioning that helps you stay comfortable through extra innings. Plus, a new collar design that provides comfort and support whether you’re at a full sprint or standing still. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the Mother’s Day 3000v3 metal cleat pays tribute to Mom with standout pink accents.”

For the last three years, New Balance has donated 5 percent of each product sold in its Lace Up for the Cure collection to Susan G. Komen, an organization that leads in the fight against breast cancer.

Despite the minor pain in his left foot, Altuve, sans pink spikes, returned to the lineup Monday night, helping his team defeat the Miami Marlins 7-2.