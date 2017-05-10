Jordan Brand’s Latest Sponsored Basketball Star Doesn’t Play in the NBA

Chinese basketball star Guo Ailun playing in the 2016 Rio Olympics. AP Images.

Jordan Brand’s stable of sponsored basketball stars just got a little bigger. But the label’s latest addition to its athlete roster isn’t a product of the NBA.

Multiple reports state that the namesake outfit of NBA legend Michael Jordan has signed Guo Ailun, a 23-year-old baller who plays in the Chinese Basketball Association. Reports say Guo, who is Jordan Brand’s first Chinese basketball endorser, will bring in more than $1.4 million a year with the brand.

Guo Ailun in Jordan Brand. Twitter.

Guo, a 6-foot-4 guard who plays for the Liaoning Flying Leopards, laced up the Nike Kyrie 1 during the 2016 Rio Olympics for the Chinese national team.

The Jordan Brand list of sponsored ballers includes NBA standouts Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls, Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs, and Chris Paul and Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Guo Ailun (right) in the Nike Kyrie 1 during the 2016 Rio Olympics. AP Images.

