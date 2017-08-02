Jordan Brand Reveals Never-Before-Seen Sneakers Paying Homage to the Chicago Bulls

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Homage to Home" sample toe Nike

In an unexpected twist, Jordan Brand has combined two of its most iconic Air Jordan 1 colorways for a 50-50 look that pays homage to the Chicago Bulls, the NBA team Michael Jordan played with for the majority of his legendary career.

Merging the original white, red and black “Chicago” style with the black-and-red “Banned” look, this sneaker combines two of the most coveted Air Jordan 1 makeups from the sneaker’s original release in 1985.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Homage to Home” sample lateral and medial sides. Nike

The “Homage to Home” style is literally split down the middle, with the “Banned” color blocking covering the lateral side and the “Chicago” iteration filling in the medial. The all-leather build extends to the tongue, a portion which is traditionally constructed with nylon on the Air Jordan 1.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Homage to Home” sample tongue. Nike

Although these images appear to depict a final product — complete with the alternate shoelace options that often accompany the Air Jordan 1 High OG model — Nike’s official description explicitly notes that this is a sample build, meaning it may or may not end up being released to the public. If it does, FN will update with full release details and pricing information as it’s made available.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Homage to Home” sample. Nike

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Homage to Home” sample lateral. Nike

