Is Jordan Brand Ending NBA Star Carmelo Anthony’s Signature Sneaker Franchise?

NBA star Carmelo Anthony is one of the few basketball players with signature shoes from Jordan Brand. But this may soon change.

According to an ESPN report released today, industry sources have stated the athletic label will no longer produce new Melo sneakers. His latest shoe, the Melo M13, will be his final signature look from Jordan Brand, the report states.

Also according to the report, Anthony, who now suits up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, will start wearing the Air Jordan XXXII on the court, the newest silhouette in NBA icon Michael Jordan’s signature line (as well as retros and new iterations of his first signature shoe). However, the veteran baller has worn his Melo M13 style throughout the NBA preseason.

Carmelo Anthony during NBA preseason action in the Jordan Melo M13. Rex Shutterstock

Russell Westbrook, the reigning NBA most valuable player and Anthony’s new teammate, has a signature shoe franchise with Jordan Brand. So far, the label has released two models with the baller, the Westbrook 0 and 0.2, which are lifestyle looks rather than court-ready kicks.

On the court, Westbrook wears the Air Jordan XXXII.

The Jordan Melo M13, which debuted with a $134.99 retail price, is now available via footlocker.com on sale for $99.99 in men’s sizing. (Select colorways are still selling for full price.)

