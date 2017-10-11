Jordan Brand on Melo Sneakers: No Decisions Have Been Finalized

Carmelo Anthony of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Rex Shutterstock

Jordan Brand has responded to speculation that it would no longer produce signature sneakers for NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

“Melo is a long-time and respected member of the Jordan family,” the athletic label said in a statement emailed to Footwear News today. “As is the case with all Jordan family athletes, we work together with Melo on a footwear plan each year, and no decisions have been finalized about future models. Any decision made will be a collaborative one between Melo and Jordan Brand.”

ESPN reported today that industry sources stated Jordan Brand will no longer produce new Melo sneakers. His latest shoe, the Melo M13, will be his final signature look from Jordan Brand, the report states.

The report had said Anthony, who now suits up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, will start wearing the Air Jordan XXXII on the court, the newest silhouette in NBA icon Michael Jordan’s signature line (as well as retros and new iterations of Anthony’s first signature shoe). However, the veteran baller has worn his Melo M13 style throughout the NBA preseason.

Russell Westbrook, the reigning NBA most valuable player and Anthony’s new teammate, has a signature shoe franchise with Jordan Brand. So far, the label has released two models with the baller, the Westbrook 0 and 0.2, which are lifestyle looks rather than court-ready kicks.

On the court, Westbrook wears the Air Jordan XXXII.