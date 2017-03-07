This Football Player Could Have Won a Private Island From Adidas, But He Wore Nike Instead

John Ross running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on March 4. REX Shutterstock

Former University of Washington football player John Ross broke the record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week with a time of 4.22 seconds. (The previous record was held by Chris Johnson who ran it in 4.24 seconds in 2008.)

This is an admirable accomplishment, and aside from the fact that he certainly impressed NFL scouts, he also could have won a pretty incredible prize: a private island. Yes, that’s right: Adidas was offering a private island worth up to $1 million to anyone at the combine who broke the 40-yard-dash record. However, it seems Ross didn’t read the fine print, as one of the terms was that the player must be wearing Adidas cleats — and Ross wore Nike.

Plus, the player would be bound to sign a deal with Adidas, but Ross signed with Nike shortly after he broke the record.

Still, according to the terms of the contest, Adidas could not guarantee an island and could instead award the player $1 million.

“I really can’t swim that well,” Ross told ESPN. “And I don’t have a boat, so, you know, I had to run in Nikes.”

Ross joked on his Twitter that the only island he’ll get to see are “the ones in the middle of the cross streets.”

😭 only island im gonna get to see is the ones in the middle of the cross streets https://t.co/3gfOZdHmO6 — John Ross III (@WatchJRoss) March 7, 2017

It looks like his new partner Nike is already giving him top treatment: Ross tweeted a photo of the Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 self-lacing sneakers. “Too fast to bother tying laces? Try these,” Nike wrote in a note to Ross.

