Menswear Designer John Elliott Is Releasing Two Limited-Edition Nikes on June 21

John Elliott x Nike Vandal John Elliott

Cult favorite menswear designer John Elliott realizes a childhood dream tomorrow with the launch of his first-ever NikeLab collaboration.

In partnership with NikeLab, Elliott’s eponymous label has executed two premium takes on the classic Nike Vandal. Available in dark “Anthracite” and a lighter “Sail,” the collaboration has been a long time coming.

According to Elliott, he submitted his own footwear designs to Nike 26 years ago — there’s even a letter to prove it.

“When I was eight years old, I constantly drew sneakers in class. My mom encouraged me to send those designs to Nike,” wrote Elliott. “To my surprise, 22 years later, I was reminded of the letter they sent back. I still have it.”

Our take on the classic Nike Vandal, in Anthracite and Sail arrives Wednesday, June 21 in-store at Colette + NikeLab P75 Paris. Thursday June 22 at JohnElliott.co A post shared by JOHN ELLIOTT (@johnelliottco) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Further connecting the collaboration to the designer’s youth is the Vandal silhouette, which he says was one of his favorite sneakers during the early 2000s.

“The Vandal was something different… it became part of my identity stylistically,” says Elliott. “When we were greenlight as a NikeLab collaborator, I immediately thought, right there in the meeting, ‘I want to work on a Vandal.'”

Elliott’s vision of the retro basketball sneaker, which debuted in 1984, features a premium suede construction and details such as rolled seams and a layered Swoosh.

Both John Elliott x NikeLab Vandal styles will be released tomorrow exclusively from Parisian retailer Colette and NikeLab P75 Paris. an online launch from johnelliott.co will follow Thursday at 11 a.m. ET. A third and final drop will take place June 29 from online retailer Mr Porter.

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Anthracite” John Elliott

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Sail” John Elliott

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Anthracite” Swoosh detail John Elliott

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Anthracite” Swoosh John Elliott

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Anthracite” tongue detail John Elliott

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Anthracite” strap John Elliott

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Sail” Swoosh detail John Elliott

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Sail” toe John Elliott

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Sail” tongue detail John Elliott

John Elliott x Nike Vandal “Sail” Swoosh John Elliott

Want more?

Nike Only Made 100 Pairs of These ‘NYC’ LeBron James Sneakers

John Elliott Shares Why the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 Is Special

6 Cozy Sweatpants You Can Wear in Public