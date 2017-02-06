Go Behind the Scenes With Joe Montana on His Skechers Campaign Shoot

Joe Montana for Skechers. Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers is tapping into football mania with a new campaign featuring four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana. The TV and print campaign will kick off during the last week of February.

“Joe Montana is one of America’s most beloved football legends and the first to promote our Relaxed Fit footwear collection in 2012,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We’re thrilled to have Joe back to support our casual and athletic collections designed with comfort that has become legendary in its own right to millions of fans over the years.”

In a behind-the-scenes photo session with Skechers, Montana answered a few questions.

What are your thoughts on the NFL bringing the Rams back to Los Angeles?

Joe Montana: “I love that the NFL season is back and that the Rams are back in L.A. When I was playing, it was always a great rivalry between [my] San Francisco 49ers and the Rams. This city has needed football for some time – I’m happy to see L.A.’s excitement about the team.”

When you faced challenges in your career, how did you stay motivated to overcome them?

“I think the biggest thing to remember when facing any kind of issue, whether in your career or just in your normal everyday life, is to focus. If you can’t focus on whatever it is you’re trying to achieve, it becomes very difficult to look past the issue and achieve the goal you are trying to reach.”

See more from Montana’s Skechers campaign below.

