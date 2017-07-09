Joe Jonas & DNCE Channel ’90s Tennis Court Style for New K-Swiss Campaign

DNCE for K-Swiss. Courtesy of K-Swiss

K-Swiss is holding court with Joe Jonas and his band DNCE with a nod to the ’90s — fanny packs and all.

The tennis brand recently tapped the frontman and his musicians Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless to star in a campaign for its new retro-inspired active lifestyle Generation-K collection. Next year, K-Swiss will debut a DNCE signature line with shoes self-designed by each of the entertainers.

Joe Jonas for K-Swiss. Courtesy of K-Swiss

“We thought K-Swiss’ retro-like style matched our personal aesthetic perfectly,” said Jonas. “We can’t wait to show our fans what we have in store for this campaign and our upcoming collection.”

Some of the footwear styles seen in the campaign include the Classic VN, which features a textured, thick molded rubber outsole, signature D-Rings, Five-stripes, and a three-piece toe. The shoes retail for $65 on kswiss.com. The women’s style worn by Lee is the Classic VN in pink ($65).

K-Swiss Women’s Classic VN sneakers; $65; kswiss.com. Courtesy of K-Swiss

In a statement, the brand called the Generation-K collection “an affordable line of versatile styles for occasions.”

“DNCE brings a modern perspective to one of the most storied sneaker brands, at a time when nostalgia for authentic brands is really high,” said Barney Waters, K-Swiss president.

“We’re big fans of the band and excited for them to join the K-Swiss family,” global marketing director Patrick Buchanan added. “They have a very unique personal style and global recognition.”