NFL Star J.J. Watt’s Second Reebok Training Sneaker Is in Stores Now

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is a beast in the gym. And thanks to Reebok, he now has a new sneaker to train in.

Out today is the Reebok JJ II, the second signature cross training sneaker for watt. The shoe is available in men’s and boy’s sizing, retailing for $100 and $75, respectively.

The shoe, according to Reebok, was built with workout versatility in mind, and equipped to withstand the player’s hardcore intense workout regimen. When designing the shoe, Reebok said it focused on exceptional traction, unparalleled support, Liquidfoam technology for cushioning, and a Lenoweave upper for breathability.

The look’s first colorway is executed with a simple black and white color palette, intentionally not flashy or elaborate, which Reebok said is “representative of Watt’s no-nonsense attitude.”

“What I love about the JJ II is that it’s so versatile in the weight room,” Watt said in a statement. “You can do any type of workout with it, but then you can also right after the gym, go out and wear it on the streets. It’s the best performance shoe I’ve ever worn.”

The Reebok JJ II can be picked up now via reebok.com, at Reebok FitHubs and other retailers throughout the country.