Reebok Executes NFL Star J.J. Watt’s New Training Sneaker in Colors Inspired by the Houston Texans

You probably don’t work out as hard as NFL star J.J. Watt does, but at least you can train in the same Reebok sneakers.

Arriving in stores Friday is a new colorway of his second signature shoe with the fitness-focused brand, the JJ II. The “Everyday Speed” iteration boasts a color palette fans of his Houston Texans squad are familiar with: red, white and blue. The upper is predominantly blue and features red and white highlights. It’s completed with a white midsole and blue outsole.

The latest drop will retail for $100 in men’s sizing, and will also be available in kid’s sizes. The sneaker can be purchased via reebok.com.

To perform in the weight room and throughout training camp, the JJ II boasts a seamless Lenoweave upper for lightweight breathability, the brand’s LiquidFoam cushioning technology, a graded lug pattern for strong and responsive grip and a webbed lacing system for support.

“What I love about the JJ II is that it’s so versatile in the weight room,” Watt said of the shoe in a statement. “You can do any type of workout with it, but then you can also — right after the gym — go out and wear it on the streets. It’s the best performance shoe I’ve ever worn.”

