NFL Star J.J. Watt’s New Reebok Shoe Drops at Midnight on Jan. 24

J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans. AP Images.

J.J. Watt has a reputation for training harder than anyone else in the NFL, one of the reasons Reebok offered him a signature shoe. This weekend, the athletic brand will deliver another colorway of the style using a palette that’s a nod to his Houston Texans squad.

The JJ I City Pack will have a limited release today at midnight on reebok.com, and will be available at Academy Sports & Outdoors and other retailers throughout the country starting Wednesday. The shoe will retail for $99.99.

Reebok JJ I City Pack, $99.99; reebok.com

“When my phone rang on draft night in 2011 and a 713 area code popped up, I knew hardly anything about the city of Houston or the great state of Texas,” Watt said in a statement. “As I look back on that night today, I could not have asked for a better group of fans to play for. Thank you for welcoming my family and I into your family. I am extremely proud to be a Texan.”

The shoe boasts a fade treatment from heel to toe that blends red and blue — the colors of the Texans. The look is completed with a white midsole and a blue outsole. To boost the shoe’s performance attributes, the JJ I features the brand’s Liquid Foam cushioning in the outside of the shoe to absorb significant impact when working out.