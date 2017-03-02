Jimmy Jazz Will Restock Hundreds of Rare Kicks for Harlem Store Reopening

The refreshed Jimmy Jazz storefront in Harlem, N.Y. Courtesy of Jimmy Jazz.

Jimmy Jazz is pulling out all the stops for the reopening of its Harlem, N.Y., store.

When the streetwear chain retailer opens up its 125th Street doors on Saturday after its massive remodel, customers will have the chance to pick up hundreds of classic kicks that were restocked for the event.

The styles that will be on the store’s shelves include several coveted Air Jordans, hard-to-find Adidas Yeezy Boost styles, classic Nike basketball kicks and more.

Doors open Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Some of the restocked sneakers for the Jimmy Jazz re-opening in Harlem, N.Y. Courtesy of Jimmy Jazz.

But the massive restock isn’t the only reason to visit the redesigned store.

Harlem native and hip-hop star Cam’ron (and leader of the Dipset rap collective) will be in attendance at 3 p.m. ET for a meet-and-greet. Jimmy Jazz will also sell exclusive, limited-edition Dipset and Cam’ron-themed hats and T-shirts starting Saturday.

The New Era hats boast the renowned Dipset logo, while the T-shirts feature the name “Rico” on the front, a nod to the rap star’s role in the movie “Paid in Full.”

Dipset x New Era hats for the Jimmy Jazz reopening in Harlem, N.Y. Courtesy of Jimmy Jazz.

The “Rico” T-shirts for the Jimmy Jazz reopening in Harlem, N.Y. Courtesy of Jimmy Jazz.

Cam’ron will also be on hand for a concert at the legendary Apollo Theater, sharing the stage along with fellow Harlem-based rapper A$AP Ferg, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Free tickets for the show are available at select Jimmy Jazz storefronts throughout New York City.

The refreshed 10,000-sq.-ft. store is at 239 W. 125th St.

The Nike buildout in the Harlem, N.Y., store. Courtesy of Jimmy Jazz.