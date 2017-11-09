Jimmy Butler Takes On Stephen Curry in Exclusive Camo-Covered Air Jordans for Veterans Day

Air Jordan 18 "Veterans Day" exclusive worn by Jimmy Butler. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Veterans Day is just around the corner, and Minnesota Timberwolves star and Jordan Brand endorser Jimmy Butler paid respects in a big way during last night’s NBA action against the Golden State Warriors.

In honor of the upcoming holiday, Butler broke out an exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 18 covered in camouflage, which is a first for the rarely seen retro sneaker.

Butler’s player-exclusive style included a blend of brown, light green and tan, and was finished off with translucent outsole detailing and a black leather tongue.

The Air Jordan 18 was originally released in 2003 and has been sparsely seen in the years to follow. It’s notable for being the last Air Jordan sneaker worn by Michael Jordan during an NBA game.

Jimmy Butler guards the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. AP/Rex Shutterstock

The model was last seen in 2008 as part of the brand’s “Collezione Pack” releases and is rumored to be reissued again in 2018, although a retro has not yet been confirmed by the brand. However, Butler’s exclusive style could very well indicate that a rerelease is on the horizon. Check back soon for updates on a potential retro release.

Despite the noteworthy kicks, Butler wasn’t able to propel his Timberwolves teammates to a win; they fell 125-101 in a road loss to Curry and company.

This isn’t the first time Jordan Brand has created exclusive Veterans Day-themed makeups for its standout players. In 2016, the brand gave the Air Jordan 16 a similar treatment, and it was worn by players such as Frank Kaminsky.

Jimmy Butler guards the Golden State Warriors’ Nick Young. Rex Shutterstock

