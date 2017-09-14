Jerry Lorenzo Is Selling Items From His Personal Collection Including Shoes Made for Justin Bieber

Jerry Lorenzo Instagram: @jerrylorenzo

Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo has partnered with menswear marketplace Grailed to sell rare items from his personal collection. The sprawling lot includes items from Lorenzo’s own Fear of God line, exclusive tour wardrobe for artists including Justin Bieber and Kendrick Lamar and vintage items such as music T-shirts and original Air Jordans.

Highlights of the range include a set of sample Fear of God Military Sneakers, which Lorenzo says were created exclusively for Bieber’s “Purpose Tour.” According to Lorenzo, Bieber didn’t end up performing in the bootlike shoes, instead opting for the cushioning of the Adidas Ultra Boost.

“We had this entire punk meets grunge wardrobe for Justin’s ‘Purpose Tour’ in mind and a big part of it was the footwear, but he wasn’t able to dance in the shoes,” Lorenzo said. “He wanted to dance in his Adidas Boosts, which makes a lot of sense.”

According to Lorenzo, although the shoes never ended up on Bieber’s stage, a number of sample styles were produced. “A lot of these shoes haven’t seen light of day until now, so anyone that’s getting these military sneakers is getting a one-of-three or one-of two in existence,” he said.

Other notable footwear includes original Air Jordan 1 sneakers from 1985 in the shoe’s iconic “Bred” and “Chicago” colorways.

Shop all of Lorenzo’s collection via Grailed here.

