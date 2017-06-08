Jerry Lorenzo Debuts New Fear of God x Vans Sneakers Coming Out Holiday ’17

Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo Instagram: @jerrylorenzo

When Fear of God and Vans last collaborated in October on the retro Era 95, the patterned skate shoes sold out promptly. They’re currently reselling on the aftermarket for roughly six-times their original retail price of $100, but before you consider paying a premium, take a look at what Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo has up his sleeve for the holiday ’17 season.

Situated comfortably at courtside during Wednesday night’s NBA Finals Game 3 showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, Lorenzo took the perfect opportunity to show off his new footwear project. The red Slip-On model includes a black strap that wraps from the top of the foot to the heel.

“Oh and @fearofgod Vans coming Christmas 2017 (shameless plug),” the designer wrote on Instagram.

In addition to the revamped Slip-On, Lorenzo previewed a second Mountain Edition model from the collaboration in May. According to an Instagram post from Lorenzo in April, the holiday Vans collection will include a total of four sneakers.

#rad seats A post shared by jerrylorenzo (@jerrylorenzo) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

goodnight from #theland … oh and @fearofgod vans coming christmas 2017 (shameless plug) …btw i'm tired as sh** A post shared by jerrylorenzo (@jerrylorenzo) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

more #views …dubs are arguably the best team in the history of the nba… unselfish, athleticism and talent off the charts, collective basketball iq insane… crazy to see this close. A post shared by jerrylorenzo (@jerrylorenzo) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

christmas in may…. 🙏🏽 …coming #holiday2017 A post shared by jerrylorenzo (@jerrylorenzo) on May 18, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

…sat down with @sense_magazine last week and talked about few things i can't live without… hits newsstands next month. 📷 @dianeabapo A post shared by jerrylorenzo (@jerrylorenzo) on May 22, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

…3 @vans coming with @fog… and 4 #vansvault with @fearofgod …Joshua 10:24-25 #fallwinter2017 A post shared by jerrylorenzo (@jerrylorenzo) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

