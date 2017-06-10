Jelena Ostapenko Pulls Off the Women’s French Open Upset in These Adidas Sneakers

Jelena Ostapenko after winning the 2017 Women's French Open title on June 10. AP Images

Jelena Ostapenko, who was unseeded going into Saturday’s Women’s French Open final, wasn’t supposed to beat No. 3 overall ranked Simona Halep. But she pulled off the impossible, earning her first career title in the process.

The win was the first Grand Slam victory in Ostapenko’s career.

Ostapenko didn’t start well, losing the first set 4-6 and was behind 0-3 to Halep in the second. But the 20-year-old rallied, and won the final two sets 6-4 and 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko in the Adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade 2017 AP Images

When pulling off the upset, Ostapenko was wearing the Adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade 2017 in the blaze orange, running white and infrared colorway.

The performance tennis shoes are available now via adidas.com on sale for $110 (normally $130).

Adidas by Stella McCartney Barricade 2017, $130 $110; adidas.com

Nike athlete Rafael Nadal will look to win the French Open men’s title on Sunday as he faces off against Stan Wawrinka. Nadal, the No.4 seeded player, defeated No. 6-seed Dominic Thiem on Friday to earn his spot in the final. Yonex-sponsored Wawrinka bested Under Armour athlete Andy Murray on Friday to advance.

The TV broadcast for the men’s finale starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday on NBC.

Ahead of the men’s final, click through the slideshow below to see what tennis’ best are wearing.