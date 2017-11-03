Exclusive: Jeff Staple is Opening a Reed Space Pop-Up Shop Next Week

Reed Space. Instagram

To the dismay of streetwear enthusiasts, beloved New York City boutique Reed Space closed in September 2016. But its founder Jeff Staple is bringing a new iteration of the store back — temporarily — next week.

Staple exclusively told Footwear News that a Reed Space-themed pop-up shop will open next week. It will be located in the storefront fellow TGS-operated boutique Extra Butter took over on Orchard Street while renovations were taking place in its permanent Lower East Side neighborhood location next door.

The store’s founder (and creator of the coveted Staple streetwear brand) also confirmed with FN that the pop-up will launch with a Staple x Nike project, which will feature a capsule collection consisting of a T-shirt, a long-sleeved shirt and a hooded sweatshirt. (The collection will also include a Staple x Hex sneaker duffle bag.)

After the initial launch of Nike x Staple product, it will remain open as a Staple pop-up for the rest of November. The pop-up will offer the brand’s holiday and 20th anniversary collections.

And the product alone isn’t the only reason to visit the space. The in-store experience is just as compelling as the product.

“Reed is currently closed, but Reed is coming back. So in essence, Reed is rebuilding. So we’re going to recreate this feeling that you’re walking into a construction site of Reed,” Staple explained to FN.

The interior will consist of wood panels similar to NYC construction sites with cutouts people can look through. Behind the wood panels is a recreation of the old Reed Space store format, to give the feel that the original Reed Space is in the process of being built.