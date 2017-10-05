Jay-Z Steps Out in Sold-Out Supreme x Nike Sneakers for Date Night With Beyoncé

Jay-Z in New York Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Fresh off the heels of one of the most critically acclaimed albums of his two decade-plus career, it’s clear that Jay Z’s knack for music has withstood the test of time. But that’s not the only area where the “4:44” rapper continues to excel; while not extravagant, his street style is nearly infallible.

Take for instance this outfit he was spotted in while leaving his office in New York Monday en route to a date with wife Beyoncé. He paired a black graphic T-Shirt with militarylike olive drab pants, but it was his sneakers that really did the talking.

Jay-Z leaves his office in NYC. Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Jay Z opted for 2014’s Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 High in white and black. The premium style is a favorite amongst sneakerheads, and has grown to become one of Supreme’s most coveted collaborations. It currently resells for an average of around $700, and can be purchased now from Stadium Goods with prices starting from $795.

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 High Stadium Goods

Jay-Z wears the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 High. Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Jay-Z Ron Asadorian/Splash News

