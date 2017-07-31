Jay-Z Has New ‘4:44’ Sneakers — But You Can’t Get Them

Jay-0Z and Beyonce Kalaidjian/BFA/Rex Shutterstock

It’s been over a month since Jay-Z released his latest album, “4:44,” and the music world is still buzzing over what many are calling the most introspective and personal work of the veteran rapper’s career. And now the critically acclaimed record has its very own sneakers.

Jay-Z’s close friend and Roc Nation executive Emory Jones recently shared on Instagram a look at a pair of tan Puma Clyde shoes adorned with the “4:44” logo and the album’s barcode on their heel. Details are kept to a minimum, but the rest of the shoe uses a leather build with a white rubber sole.

Always stamp the work 🏷I'll explain the rest later… #444 #BetOnYourself A post shared by @vegas_jones on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Jones — who is a Puma collaborator in his own right — didn’t reveal any further release information in his post, but he did say, “I’ll explain the rest later,” so it’s possible that more details on this pair could be forthcoming.

For now, this will be as close as you’ll get to the rapper’s “4:44” Puma Clydes, but you can pick up a similar pair — sans Jay Z branding — from puma.com now for $64.99.

