Jason Markk and OrthoLite Introduce Performance Insoles for Serious Sneakerheads

One of the biggest names in footwear care products is branching out in effort to make your favorite sneakers even more comfortable.

Los Angeles-based shoe cleaner specialist Jason Markk has teamed up with Amherst, Mass., insole company OrthoLite to release new performance insoles geared toward sneakerheads. According to Skip Lei, vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships at OrthoLite, Jason Markk approached the insole manufacturer with the idea of enhancing comfort in customer’s favorite footwear.

“We’re thrilled Jason Markk asked OrthoLite to create two new customized insoles that will bring an extra level of comfort and performance for their customer’s sneakers,” Lei said.

The Jason Markk x OrthoLite insoles will be offered in two variations: the Level Up ($25), a responsive insole with three different foam densities designed specifically for lifestyle sneakers, and the EZ Flats ($15), a dual-density option created for use with flat footwear.

“I chose to partner with OrthoLite for our insoles because I wanted to create the best possible and most innovative product on the market,” said Jason Markk, founder of the eponymous brand.

Readers can shop both insoles now from jasonmarkk.com.

Watch YouTuber Brad Hall show off the capabilities of the insoles below.

