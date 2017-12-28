James Harden Will Wear Statement-Making ‘Free Meek Mill’ Sneakers

NBA star James Harden will reportedly be wearing a special customized pair of his Adidas signature sneakers tonight as his Houston Rockers squad hits the road to take on the Boston Celtics.

In a move that doubles as a political statement and a show of support to a friend, Harden is reportedly set to wear a version of his Adidas Harden Vol. 1 shoes emblazoned with “Free Meek” details, a reference to incarcerated rapper Meek Mill.

The custom shoes feature a black base with gold details reading “free” across the right shoe and “Meek” on the left in text reminiscent of Pharrell Williams’ popular Adidas Human Race NMD collaborations.

Further details include a gold-tinged Harden logo badge and the emblem of Meek Mill’s MMG record label, which was founded by fellow rapper Rick Ross.

The shoes were created by artist Kickstradomis, who shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the custom kicks on his Instagram page.

On a recent Instagram story, Harden recounted his experience visiting Meek Mill in the Chester, Penn., prison where the rapper could spend the next two to four years. “His spirit is high, and hopefully we can get him out by February,” an optimistic Harden wrote.

Readers can shop other Harden Vol. 1 colorways now from Adidas.com for $140.

Want more?

What to Expect From James Harden’s Next Signature Sneaker With Adidas

Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian $200,000 in Adidas Stock for Christmas

Kendall Jenner Brings the Heat in New Adidas Campaign