J.J. Watt Gave His New Reebok Signature Sneakers to a Struggling College Student

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt’s new Reebok signature shoe, the JJ 2, hits stores tomorrow for $99. But despite the sneaker’s seemingly budget-friendly price, not everyone can afford to purchase the four-time Pro Bowler’s latest kicks.
One fan who had hopes of getting Watt’s latest Reeboks, Gavin Winters, reached out to the Texans star on Twitter. “Wish I wasn’t a broke college kid or else I would definitely be getting me some,” Winters wrote, tagging Watts in his tweet.
What could’ve been an ordinary Wednesday afternoon tweet managed to catch the attention of Watts, who replied just minutes later. “We’ve all been there,” Watt wrote, joking that even with his University of Wisconsin scholarship, he sometimes resorted to a diet of Ramen.
“I got you Gavin, DM me your address,” Watt said in the tweet, which has been retweeted nearly 3,000 times.
Watt’s Reebok JJ 2 signature training shoes hit retailers including reebok.com tomorrow for $99.
“You can do any type of workout with it, but then you can also right after the gym, go out and wear it on the streets,” Watt said of the model, which is his second signature offering from Reebok. “It’s the best performance shoe I’ve ever worn.”
Want more?
Reebok’s New Limited-Edition ‘Aliens’-Inspired Sneakers Come Out July 18
Reebok’s Knee-High Sock Shoes Are Hitting Retailers Now
Reebok Ambassador Kendrick Lamar to Lead Stacked Voodoo Fest