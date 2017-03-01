J.Crew’s Cult Classic Nike Killshot Sneakers Sold Out, But You Can Still Get Them

J. Crew re-launched its popular Nike Killshot 2 collaboration today. J. Crew

After being tucked away for years, J.Crew’s popular take on the Nike Killshot 2 returned to the retailer today online and at select doors.

Unfortunately, the retro-styled sneakers sold out almost as quickly as they appeared, but there are still a few ways you can pick them up now.

The J.Crew x Nike Killshot 2 is an exercise in simplicity; beloved for its straightforward, easy-to-wear style and classic colors. While the Nike silhouette has seen a handful of retros over the years, it’s J.Crew’s off-white, navy and gum execution that has caught on with the sartorial set. The sneaker — which was originally introduced as a tennis shoe during the ’70s — has a rabid following among menswear enthusiasts.

J.Crew released the retro Nike sneakers online this morning for $90, but its entire stock has already sold out. However, you might be able to still get your hands on them. The first recommendation is to call or email J.Crew’s customer service and attempt to have one of their personal stylists track down the shoes from one of their stores.

If that doesn’t work, there’s always eBay. As of today, there are a number of pairs available on the auction site with prices ranging from $90 to $260.

J.Crew x Nike Killshot 2, $90-$260; ebay.com

This rendition of the Nike Killshot 2 features a leather and suede upper with colors exclusive to J. Crew. J. Crew

Want more?

J. Crew Spotlights Sandra Bernhard + Real-People Models — Ages 9 to 67

SeaVees x J. Crew Launch Women’s Legend 06/64 Sneaker For Net-A-Porter

First Look: J.Crew’s Collaboration With London Haberdashery Drake’s