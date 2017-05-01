NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Gets a Tooth Knocked Out While Playing in the Nike Kobe A.D.

Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics lost a tooth during NBA Playoff action. REX Shutterstock.

Isaiah Thomas’ game on the court looks good. His smile at the moment though, not so much.

The star of the Boston Celtics had a front tooth knocked out of his mouth Sunday night during the opening game of the team’s second-round playoff matchup against the Washington Wizards. Thomas lost the tooth colliding with Washington’s Otto Porter Jr.

Isaiah Thomas, with one less tooth in his mouth, in the Nike Kobe A.D. REX Shutterstock.

The Nike-sponsored athlete didn’t let the new gap in his smile deter him from having a spectacular game. Thomas led the Celtics to a 123-111 win over the Wizards in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs’ second round action. The All-Star guard finished the game with a game-high 33 points on 11-of-23 shooting, including going 5-for-11 from three-point range. He also dished out 9 assists.

Thomas, who is in his sixth season in the NBA, laces up the Nike Kobe A.D. (from $120 to $160 for men via Foot Locker) when he hits the court. For Sunday’s game, the basketball star wore a black and green player’s edition of the latest signature shoe of NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

A closer look at Isaiah Thomas’s Nike Kobe A.D. REX Shutterstock.

Thomas and the Celtics will be at home at Boston’s TD Garden to face the Wizards on Tuesday for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Want more?

Isaiah Thomas Switches Sneakers at Halftime, Leads Celtics to Game 5 Win

Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Uses His Sneakers to Honor Late Sister

Isaiah Thomas Will Wear These Nikes During the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Isaiah Thomas Praises Kevin Durant’s ‘Comfortable’ KD 9 Sneakers