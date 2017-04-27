Isaiah Thomas Switches Sneakers at Halftime, Leads Celtics to Game 5 Win

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas before the first quarter of Wednesday's NBA Playoffs game. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Is it the shoes (and the headband)? For star Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, it just might be both.

After struggling in the first half of Wednesday’s NBA Playoffs Game 5 matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Thomas decided to make a change.

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas hits the floor as he takes control of a loose ball. AP/REX/Shutterstock

During halftime, the baller swapped his Nike Kobe A.D. sneakers in white/green for the same model in black/green. He also switched his green headband for a black look, and the results spoke for themselves.

After shooting 1-for-5 from the field and putting up only 7 points in the first half, Thomas rallied the Celtics in his new colors. He finished with 24 points, tying guard Avery Bradley to lead the Celtics in scoring.

In the end, Boston picked up a 108-97 win, putting them up 3-2 in the series. Game 6 will tip off in Chicago at 8 p.m. on Friday; Game 7, if necessary, will take place Sunday.

Although Thomas’ green-accented sneakers are exclusive, fans can pick up other styles of the Nike Kobe A.D. for $160 on nike.com.

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas drives past defending Chicago Bulls guard Isaiah Canaan. CJ GUNTHER/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas steals the ball from Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade. CJ GUNTHER/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

