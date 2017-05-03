Isaiah Thomas’ Son Says the Key to Stopping John Wall Is ‘Fast Shoes’

Isaiah Thomas and his son. YouTube

Just when it looked like the Washington Wizards were on their way to tying up the Eastern Conference semifinals at one game apiece, Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics bounced back Tuesday with a dominating overtime performance to win 129-119 and take a 2-0 lead.

The Celtics were powered by Thomas, who poured in a career-high 53 points. Prior to the show-stealing game, Thomas was joined by his son for a mock press conference.

During the back-and-forth exchange, Thomas asked his son for some insight on defending Wizards star John Wall. “I just work hard on guarding at my house everyday,” Thomas’ son says.

But the best moment came when Thomas brought up Wall’s speed. “What do you gotta do to stop him?,” he asks.

According to his son, the answer is simple: “Get fast shoes.”

With the way things are going so far, it’s safe to say that Thomas’ kicks are plenty fast. The Celtics star has been wearing the Nike Kobe A.D. lately, which readers can find on nike.com for $160.

