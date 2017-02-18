Isaiah Thomas Will Wear These Nikes During the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics. AP Images.

Isaiah Thomas wasn’t expected to be a great player in the NBA. But the 5-foot-9 guard for the Boston Celtics has defied doubt and developed into one of the league’s best talents, earning him his second straight All-Star Game appearance.

And with his second All-Star Game nod, Nike has given him a special sneaker to rock.

The brand unveiled today the sneakers Thomas will wear during the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge, a player’s edition of the Kobe A.D.

Thomas’ kicks are executed in his Celtics green, with the color taking up much of the shoe. The upper features the hue and also boasts black and gold accents. The midsole is mostly green with black appearing near the heel, and is completed with an icy translucent outsole. Also appearing on the shoe is a hit of red on the heel.

Isaiah Thomas’ NBA All-Star player’s edition of the Nike Kobe A.D. Courtesy of Nike.

Thomas will compete in the Skills Challenge against, Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans, DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings, Gordon Hayward of the Utah Jazz and John Wall of the Washington Wizards. The 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge will take place tonight at 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.