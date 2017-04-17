Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Uses His Sneakers to Honor Late Sister

Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas stands by himself during team introductions. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Just a day removed from the tragic death of his sister Chyna, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas honored her memory during Sunday’s playoff action against the Chicago Bulls.

There weren’t many dry eyes in TD Garden during a pre-game moment of silence to honor Thomas’ sister. Heading into Game 1, there was speculation over where or not he would suit up, but not only did he play — he dominated.

Despite the Celtics’ 102-106 loss, Thomas dropped 33 points and had 6 assists while wearing a pair of Nike Kobe Bryant sneakers customized to pay tribute to Chyna.

Isaiah Thomas’ Nike Kobe A.D. sneakers customized to honor his late sister Chyna. CJ GUNTHER/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

“R.I.P. lil’ sis,” read the heel of Thomas’ green Nikes. Chyna died in a single-car accident early Saturday morning.

The touching tribute was displayed on a player exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. sneakers. You won’t find Thomas’ green style in stores, but other Kobe A.D. looks can be found from nike.com and Nike Basketball retails for $160.

The Bulls and Celtics will meet again in Boston for Game 2 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Isaiah Thomas’ Nike Kobe A.D. sneakers. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Isaiah Thomas’ sneakers. CJ GUNTHER/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas takes a shot against the Chicago Bulls. CJ GUNTHER/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

