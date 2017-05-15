Nike-Wearing NBA Stars Isaiah Thomas and John Wall Battle Tonight in a Pivotal Game 7

John Wall of the Washington Wizards (left) and Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics. REX Shutterstock.

It’s win or go home for the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards tonight.

Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics will take on a tough John Wall-led Wizards squad in a must-win game for both teams at TD Garden in Boston. Tip off for the final game of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals is 8 p.m. ET.

Both Thomas and Wall have led their teams to victory with stellar performances throughout the series, which is tied 3-3. Thomas dropped 53 points in Boston’s 129-119 overtime win in Game 2 on Tuesday, and Wall hit a go-ahead three pointer with 3.5 seconds left in Game 6 to keep the series alive for the Wizards on Friday.

And the heroic moments on the hardwood isn’t the only thing the two superstars have in common.

Isaiah Thomas in the Nike Kobe A.D. REX Shutterstock.

Both Thomas and Wall hit the court in the same sneakers, the latest signature shoe for NBA icon Kobe Bryant: the Nike Kobe A.D. The low top basketball sneaker boasts full-length Lunarlon foam cushioning, a Zoom Air unit in the heel and Flywire cables for lockdown. The style is available now and retails for $159.99.

John Wall in the Nike Kobe A.D. REX Shutterstock.

The winner of the series will face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals to determine what team will play for the NBA championship.

Nike Kobe A.D., $159.99; footlocker.com