3 Yoga-Inspired Shoes to Try on International Day of Yoga

Sanuk's Yoga Slings with built-in yoga mat sole. Courtesy of brand

The world may be a chaotic place these days, but there is some respite. Today marks International Day of Yoga, proclaimed by the United Nations on Dec. 11, 2014, so get your yoga mat and yoga-inspired shoes ready.

Designed to create awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga, the holiday is organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations. The theme for this year is “Yoga for Health.” According to the U.N., the organizers believe yoga’s approach to health and well-being can make a direct and useful contribution to humankind’s quest to achieve sustainable development and move toward lifestyles that are in harmony with nature.

The 2016 Yoga in America Study, conducted by Yoga Journal and the Yoga Alliance, shows that the number of U.S. practitioners has increased to more than 36 million, up from 20.4 million in 2012, while annual practitioner spending on yoga classes, clothing, equipment and accessories rose to $16 billion, up from $10 billion over the past four years.

While yoga is traditionally done barefoot, consumers can channel the experience in a range of shoe styles. Sanuk is known for its Yoga Slings sandal collection that incorporates an authentic yoga mat in the footbed. The lightweight looks feature stretch knit uppers for enhanced comfort.

For those yogis who prefer keeping their feet covered during class, neoprene slippers are lightweight and sport nonslip bottoms. They easily fold up into a gym bag, making them great to tote along. And they are antimicrobial and machine washable.

Barefoot Buddies neoprene slipper, $15.99; goldviolin.com

Since toe stretching is a part of a yoga routine, Wellrox gets you started even before you get to class with its Five-Toe sandals that encourage natural toe separation. They also feature a molded footbed with arch support and deep heel cup.

Wellrox Leather Five-Toe Becca sandal, $70; qvc.com

Want more?

6 Affordable Yoga Socks to Help You Hold Your Pose & Not Slip

9 Best Yoga Socks and Shoes to Wear for Your Workout