No, These Ikea Sneakers Aren’t Real — but They’re Awesome

Ikea's Frakta tote bag gets turned into a sneaker. Instagram: @studiohagel

Ikea’s now iconic Frakta bag continues to make headlines. The bright blue-and-yellow tote, which sells for just 99 cents on the brand’s website, has previously been reimagined by designer brands, hacked into DIY clothing, and even turned into a pair of sneakers.

The latest Frakta-inspired project to gain viral steam is a high-top shoe courtesy of the Dutch design studio @studiohagel.

With a look reminiscent of Balenciaga’s designer sneakers, the DIY design covers the shoe’s entire upper in the Frakta bag’s blue polypropylene. At the ankle, the Frakta’s handle is transformed into a socklike collar, complete with a heel tab.

Another notable Frakta hack was by Beijing-based designer Zhijun Wan, who molded the tote into a wearable face mask reminiscent of his sneaker-based designs.

IKEA MASK @aria.duan #IKEAMASK #HANDCRAFT #FRAKTA #FRAKTAMASK A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on May 6, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Ikea Frakta bag. Ikea

