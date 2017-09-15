How to Watch the Megafight Between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez (L) faces off with Gennady Golovkin during the Sept. 13 press conference ahead of their fight in Las Vegas. AP Images

The fight of the year is here. Mexican boxing standout Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is set to square off with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin of Kazakhstan on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez, an Under Armour athlete, will enter the ring with a 49-1-1 record, with 34 knockouts. Golovkin, who is backed by Jordan Brand, will enter with an unblemished one, 37-0, with 33 wins coming by way of knockout.

The HBO pay-per-view broadcast of the Alvarez and Golovkin bout, which starts with the undercard fights at 8 p.m. ET, will run fight fans $79.99 to watch it in HD. It can also be viewed online in HD, also for $79.99, via caneloggg.com, Ring TV (ringtv.com) and Sling TV (sling.com).

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (R) in Jordan Brand. Rex Shutterstock

The Alvarez and Golovkin matchup comes less than a month after undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather (a former opponent of Alvarez, who handed him his only career loss) faced mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, who had no boxing experience prior to the fight, also at the T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo Alvarez (R) in Under Armour. Rex Shutterstock

