How To Protect Your Boots in Winter Weather

By / 1 hour ago
snow boots snow winter
Keep shoes well protected with a range of do-it-yourself products.
REX Shutterstock.

Winter is in full swing across the U.S., which experienced a string of snowstorms during the first week of January — and many finding themselves without the proper footwear to trudge through the snow.

While some made a mad dash to the mall for a new pair of boots, others preferred to stay warm and cozy at home and shop online. To make sure your new investment continues to perform season after season, here are some easy and affordable ways to protect boots from the harsh elements.

Kiwi Boot Protector offers tough silicone protection for work and outdoor boots by bonding leather and fabrics to create a water barrier, while allowing materials to breathe.

Kiwi Boot Protector, $4.99; target.comkiwi boot protector

Bootmaker Red Wing offers its own version with its leather protector spray, which prevents water, salt and more from penetrating the surface. Once the spray is applied, those elements can easily be wiped away instead of soaking into the leather’s pores and fibers.

redwing leather proofer

Red Wing Leather Protector, $8.99; redwing.com

If anyone knows the outdoors, it’s L.L. Bean. The retailer’s Boot Guard dressing is designed for leather footwear. It’s a mixture of beeswax, lanolin and oils that waterproof, preserve and restore leather.

 

L.L. bean bot guard

L.L. Bean Boot Guard, $12.95; llbean.com

Sof Sole, known for its line of insoles and footwear accessories, has an easy-to-use Water Proofer spray that repels water from shoes with an invisible and breathable protecting coating.

 

 

Sof Sole waterproofer

Sof Sole Water Proofer, $4.99; academy.com

