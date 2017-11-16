How to Preorder Virgil Abloh’s New Off-White x Timberland Boots Now

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection, which includes FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year, is one of the biggest collaborations of the year. But it’s not the only noteworthy project from Abloh, who’s also had high-profile releases this year with the likes of Kith, Moncler and his in-house Off-White footwear line. Soon, the buzzing designer will also add a six-style Timberland capsule to his portfolio.

Clad in soft velour uppers, the Off-White x Timberland 6-Inch Boot will be offered in two black and camel (wheat) looks along with neon green and orange makeups — colors that have been featured prominently in Abloh’s work.

Each style features all-velour constructions, including the 6-Inch Boots’ traditionally leather padded ankle collar. Five of the six boots boast tonal color blocking, while the camel variation mimics the model’s classic wheat colorway with a contrasting black ankle collar.

Preorders for four of the styles are priced at $934 apiece and come with three sets of alternate shoelaces, while alternate black and camel colorways will be offered without the extra laces for $902 each. The less expensive version is expected to be delivered by Jan. 31, while the $934 iteration has an estimated delivery date of March 8.

Readers can shop the full Off-White x Timberland collection here.

