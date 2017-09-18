How to Preorder Gucci’s Chunky On-Trend Apollo Sneakers

Gucci Apollo Leather Sneakers lateral Barneys

Bulky, retro-inspired looks are one of the biggest sneaker trends of fall/winter ’17, and Gucci is the latest brand to get in on the action with its Apollo low-tops featured in the Italian fashion house’s Cruise 2018 collection.

Available now for preorder in a logo-laden look in off-white leather, the Gucci Apollo features a thick 2.5-inch rubber midsole that plays into the current stacked runner trend seen on styles such as the Balenciaga Triple S and Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700.

The Italian-made sneakers also feature a ’90s-inspired upper with a vintage interlocking G logo in green, yellow and red with black and yellow Gucci branding. The brand’s name also appears at the woven tongue label and is debossed at the heel. A leather insole finishes off the premium look.

This style can be preordered now from Barneys’ e-commerce site for $820. It is expected to begin shipping in May.

