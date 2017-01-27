How to Get the Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

One of the strongest models in Adidas Originals' latest EQT revival is this EQT Support ADV Primeknit which features a black knitted upper and subtle hints of "Turbo Red," which replaces the traditional "EQT Green." Adidas

With another week in the books, it’s time to take a look back at some of the week’s most noteworthy sneaker releases that are still available now.

Chinese New Year inspires two of this week’s best shoes, including a Under Armour Stephen Curry signature shoe and a new Nike Flyknit Racer. Elsewhere, Adidas is getting a head start on Black History Month with its Arthur Ashe-inspired basketball collection. Find out where to get these and more below.

Under Armour gets in on the Chinese New Year festivities with this colorful version of Stephen Curry’s signature sneaker. Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3 “Chinese New Year,” $139.99; underarmour.com

This “Black Cat” colorway is a new take on the classic Air Jordan 13 , which originally released in 1997. Surprisingly, it’s still available from nike.com. Nike

Air Jordan 13 “Black Cat,” $190; nike.com

Although the James Harden and Damian Lillard sneakers from Adidas’ Arthur Ashe-inspired Black History Month collection have sold out at many retailers, you can still pick up the D Rose 7 from adidas.com. Adidas

Adidas D Rose 7 “Black History Month,” $140; adidas.com

Adidas EQT Support ADV Primeknit, $140; adidas.com

Nike’s latest Flyknit Racer celebrates Chinese New Year with a crimson-colored “Fire Rooster” colorway. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Fire Rooster,” $150; nike.com.

