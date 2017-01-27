How to Get the Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

With another week in the books, it’s time to take a look back at some of the week’s most noteworthy sneaker releases that are still available now.
Chinese New Year inspires two of this week’s best shoes, including a Under Armour Stephen Curry signature shoe and a new Nike Flyknit Racer. Elsewhere, Adidas is getting a head start on Black History Month with its Arthur Ashe-inspired basketball collection. Find out where to get these and more below.
Although the James Harden and Damian Lillard sneakers from Adidas’ Arthur Ashe-inspired Black History Month collection have sold out at many retailers, you can still pick up the D Rose 7 from adidas.com.Adidas
Adidas D Rose 7 “Black History Month,” $140; adidas.com
One of the strongest models in Adidas Originals’ latest EQT revival is this EQT Support ADV Primeknit which features a black knitted upper and subtle hints of “Turbo Red,” which replaces the traditional “EQT Green.”Adidas