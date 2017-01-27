How to Get the Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

By / 2 hours ago
Adidas EQT Support ADV
One of the strongest models in Adidas Originals' latest EQT revival is this EQT Support ADV Primeknit which features a black knitted upper and subtle hints of "Turbo Red," which replaces the traditional "EQT Green."
Adidas

With another week in the books, it’s time to take a look back at some of the week’s most noteworthy sneaker releases that are still available now.

Chinese New Year inspires two of this week’s best shoes, including a Under Armour Stephen Curry signature shoe and a new Nike Flyknit Racer. Elsewhere, Adidas is getting a head start on Black History Month with its Arthur Ashe-inspired basketball collection. Find out where to get these and more below.

Under Armour Curry 3 Under Armour gets in on the Chinese New Year festivities with this colorful version of Stephen Curry’s signature sneaker. Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3 “Chinese New Year,” $139.99; underarmour.com

Air Jordan 13 This “Black Cat” colorway is a new take on the classic Air Jordan 13, which originally released in 1997. Surprisingly, it’s still available from nike.com. Nike

Air Jordan 13 “Black Cat,” $190; nike.com

Adidas D Rose 7 Although the James Harden and Damian Lillard sneakers from Adidas’ Arthur Ashe-inspired Black History Month collection have sold out at many retailers, you can still pick up the D Rose 7 from adidas.com. Adidas

Adidas D Rose 7 “Black History Month,” $140; adidas.com

Adidas EQT Support ADV One of the strongest models in Adidas Originals’ latest EQT revival is this EQT Support ADV Primeknit which features a black knitted upper and subtle hints of “Turbo Red,” which replaces the traditional “EQT Green.” Adidas

Adidas EQT Support ADV Primeknit, $140; adidas.com

Nike Flyknit Racer Nike’s latest Flyknit Racer celebrates Chinese New Year with a crimson-colored “Fire Rooster” colorway. Nike

Nike Flyknit Racer “Fire Rooster,” $150; nike.com.

