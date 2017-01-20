How To Get the Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

Great sneakers don’t have to be impossible to track down. Each week, there are a number of quality releases that don’t require sneakerheads to jump through hoops or pay inflated secondary-market prices.
To give you some ideas, Footwear News has rounded up the best sneakers released this week that you can still buy right now.
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s first signature shoes have received their second rerelease since 1992. If the 2013 release is any indication, this latest reissue won’t last long, so don’t hesitate to pick them up while you have the chance.Reebok.