How To Get the Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

Great sneakers don’t have to be impossible to track down. Each week, there are a number of quality releases that don’t require sneakerheads to jump through hoops or pay inflated secondary-market prices.

To give you some ideas, Footwear News has rounded up the best sneakers released this week that you can still buy right now.

Streetwear brand Black Scale collaborates with Reebok on eye-catching Furylite runner with a bright neon green heel. Priced at less than $100, this is one of the best values of the week. Sneakersnstuff

Black Scale x Reebok Furylite, $89; sneakersnstuff.com

Kobe Bryant’s post-retirement sneaker line continues to grow with the release of the “University Red/Total Crimson” Nike Kobe A.D. Nike

Nike Kobe A.D. “University Red/Total Crimson,” $160; nike.com

The first drop of Adidas ’ year-long Consortium Sneaker Exchange includes this embossed leather take on the Campus courtesy of Undefeated and Colette. Undefeated

Undefeated x Colette x Adidas Campus, $130; undefeated.com

Undefeated and Colette’s Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange release also includes this EQT Support, which blends shades of blue with black and white. Undefeated

Undefeated x Colette x Adidas EQT Support, $150; undefeated.com

The Air Jordan 12 Low “Max Orange” was released on Jan. 14 and is still available in a wide range of sizes at select retailers, including nike.com. Nike

Air Jordan 12 Low “Max Orange,” $170; nike.com

Damian Lillard ’s third signature sneaker, the Adidas Dame 3, dropped in a “Rip City” colorway this week. It pays respect to his team, the Portland Trailblazers. Adidas.

Adidas Dame 3 “Rip City,” $115; finishline.com

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s first signature shoes have received their second rerelease since 1992. If the 2013 release is any indication, this latest reissue won’t last long, so don’t hesitate to pick them up while you have the chance. Reebok.

Reebok Shaq Attaq, $159.99; reebok.com

